It would be an understatement to say that songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are on a roll this year. The duo, song collaborators ever since their days at University of Michigan, kicked off 2017 with a Golden Globe and Oscar win for their La La Land penned-tune “City of Stars,” and just 11 days ago, their Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, which was eight years in the making, took home six Tonys including best musical and a win for Pasek and Paul’s score. This season, they’re inching toward an EGOT with their ballad “Runnin’ Home to You” from WBTV’s The Flash-Supergirl musical crossover episode “Duet”. That ditty was performed by Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) as he proposes to girlfriend Iris West (Candice Patton) after the DC superhero was knocked unconscious by the Music Meister (Darren Criss) and thrusted into an early 20th Century nightclub with Supergirl‘s Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist). Here, Pasek and Paul discuss what brought them to the episode, their connections to the Flash castmembers, their upcoming work on 20th Century Fox’s P.T. Barnum feature musical The Greatest Showman and whether Dear Evan Hansen is headed to the big screen.