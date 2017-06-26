Deanna Dunagan, who was most recently was on the big screen in M. Night Shyamalan’s The Visit, has come aboard the Joe Chappelle-directed political drama The Pages, joining Jamie Lee Curtis, Tia Sumpter and Ben Tavassoli. It follows Elizabeth “Libby” Lamm (Sumpter), a former top U.S. security adviser who is threatened by associates from her dark past. Chappelle wrote the screenplay and is producing with Colleen Griffen. Dunagan, repped by Stewart Talen, recurred on Fox’s The Exorcist and CBS’ Unforgettable and guest starred on Netflix’s House of Cards.

Chicago Med actor Roland Buck III has joined the Netflix/Happy Madison Productions comedy The Week Of from director Robert Smigel. Starring Adam Sandler and Chris Rock, the pic follows the week of preparation for a wedding in which the Sandler character’s daughter marries Tyler (Buck), the son of Rock’s character. Sandler co-wrote the script with Smigel, and will produce along with Allen Covert. Barry Bernardi and Tim Herlihy are exec producers. Buck just wrapped on the miniseries The Long Road Home for Nat Geo and appeared in J.D. Dillard’s sci-fi actioner Sleight. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency.