Federal Agents on Tuesday arrested 21-year-old Trevon Maurice Franklin, who is being charged with copyright infringement after uploading a copy of 20th Century Fox/Marvel’s Deadpool to Facebook while the pic was still in theaters last year.

The pirated version was watched by more than 5 million people after making it to the social media portal eight days following its Feb. 12 release date.

The felony carries a sentence of up to three years in federal prison. Franklin, who is based in Fresno, Calif., is also accused of reproducing and distributing at least 10 copies of Deadpool.

The Feds estimate the retail value of those copies at $2,500 according to the Los Angeles Times who had the story.

Deadpool posted an all-time opening record for the month of February with $132.4M, and ultimately grossed $363M stateside and $783.1M worldwide. Deadpool 2 will open on June 1 next year.