EXCLUSIVE: Japanese actress Shioli Kutsuna has been cast in Fox/Marvel’s upcoming sequel Deadpool 2, which will see the return of Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with the Mouth. The studio isn’t offering any details on who Kutsuma is playing, other than it’s a key role. David Leitch is at the helm on the film, slated to hit theaters June 1, 2018.

Kutsuna joins previously announced newcomers Josh Brolin who will play Cable, Zazie Beetz as Domino, and Jack Kesy, as well as returnees Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapacic (Colossus) and Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead). The first film made waves at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film worldwide with a cume of $783M.

Kutsuna’s recent projects include the indie film Oh Lucy!, opposite Josh Hartnett, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and she co-stars with Jared Leto in the crime thriller The Outsider, which follows a U.S. army deserter (Leto) who joins the Yakuza while living in post-world War II Japan. Kutsuna is repped by McKeon/Myones Entertainment and attorney Mark Stankevich in the U.S., and Oscar Promotion in Japan.