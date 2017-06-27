‘Deadpool 2’: Ryan Reynolds Goes Social On Day 1 Of Filming

We’re less than a year away from Fox’s release of Deadpool 2 in June 1, so let the drumbeat begin. Actually, the rumble kicked in last week when Reynolds posted a photo of the masked super-anti-hero lounging outside the X-Mansion and looking like Spider-Man in the Homecoming key art (see above).

The David Leitch-directed Deadpool 2 features Reynolds as the Merc with the Mouth along with franchise newcomers Jack Kesy as the villain and Josh Brolin as Cable. Morena Baccarin is back as Deadpool’s love interest Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Stefan Kapacic as the metallic Colossus, and Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, the character named for the mid-’90s Monster Magnet song.