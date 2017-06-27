Menu

Film
‘Deadpool 2’: Ryan Reynolds Goes Social On Day 1 Of Filming

Film

‘Deadpool 2’: Ryan Reynolds Goes Social On Day 1 Of Filming

by
Ryan Reynolds via Instagram

Cue the music. Deadpool is back on the hunt as filming began Monday on the sequel to the 2016 smash that banked $783M worldwide. Ryan Reynolds’ profane superhero apparently is so popular that he can merely post a photo of a clapboard to get the fans riled up:

Related
Fox Trots Out Jackman, Firth & More; Touts Tentpoles & Fest Titles - CineEurope

The sun sets on day 1. Feels good to be back. This dog can hunt.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

We’re less than a year away from Fox’s release of Deadpool 2 in June 1, so let the drumbeat begin. Actually, the rumble kicked in last week when Reynolds posted a photo of the masked super-anti-hero lounging outside the X-Mansion and looking like Spider-Man in the Homecoming key art (see above).

The David Leitch-directed Deadpool 2 features Reynolds as the Merc with the Mouth along with franchise newcomers Jack Kesy as the villain and Josh Brolin as Cable. Morena Baccarin is back as Deadpool’s love interest Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Stefan Kapacic as the metallic Colossus, and Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, the character named for the mid-’90s Monster Magnet song.

 

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy

No Comments

Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

ad