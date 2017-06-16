The latest episode of The Deadline Podcast with Peter Bart today explores the off-camera intrigues that shape movies but never make headlines — how great lines are improvised (or blown), and last-minute scenes added or changed in new films and classic ones. A key scene in The Godfather is changed at the eleventh hour. A star threatens Roman Polanski because he is over schedule. Did Bogart really improvise some of the classic lines in Casablanca?

Also, the burgeoning world of horror films is explored — a genre that offers great opportunity for newcomers (ie, Get Out) but also a challenge for big-spending studio executives who are prepared to lavish big budgets and hire big stars in a traditionally low-budget sector.

Listen below: