As Netflix’s cancellation today of Sense8 displays, show business can be a hard affair, and series can have the plug pulled if ratings are too low, or costs are too high. This week in our TV Talk podcast, we talk about the end of the road for the likes of the Emmy-winning American Crime, the once-hyped The Get Down and the powerful and original Underground. We also look at some of the new series on the horizon including Star Trek Discovery, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers, plus the return of American Idol, Will & Grace and Roseanne. There also is some Blue Bloods and Les Moonves thrown in, because we can.

Hulu

We also hear from the cast and creatives of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale as well as Tig Notaro of Amazon’s One Mississippi in clips from Deadline’s The Contenders Emmy event.

Ending Episode #7 this week we turn to who looks to be in the running for the Best Actress in a Drama Series Emmy. We already know a shake-up is coming because while Orphan Black is about to kick off its final season June 10, last year’s winner Tatiana Maslany is not eligible. Currently, Elisabeth Moss of The Handmaid’s Tale is a strong contender, as is The Americans’ Keri Russell. But don’t count out Homeland’s Claire Danes, How To Get Away With Murder’s Viola Davis, House Of Cards’ Robin Wright, The Crown’s Claire Foy, Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood, The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon and, flying the flag for the Big 4, Mandy Moore of NBC’s This Is Us.

As always, we’re covering a lot of ground. Take a listen: