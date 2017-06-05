If you need more fuel for the argument that VH1 should go back to playing more classic music videos, tonight’s debut of Daytime Divas certainly helps get that motor running.

Based on former The View co-host Star Jones’ 2011 novel Satan’s Sisters, this talk-show satire developed by Amy Engelberg and Wendy Engelberg and starring Vanessa Williams simply isn’t very sharp — which is what satire needs to be. Feeling dated and badly stitched together, Daytime Divas lacks even much of a nudge-nudge-wink-wink did Barbara and Whoopi really do that? element – which, as I say in my video review above, is what is needed to make this work, or at least get you interested.

Unfortunately, after an initial energetic opening scene with Williams’ Barbara Walters-inspired Lunch Hour host Maxine Robinson, Daytime Divas provides none of that. What the series co-starring Tichina Arnold, Fiona Gubelmann, Chloe Bridges, Camille Guaty and McKinley Freeman does have is vagina one-liners, videos that go viral, cliché backstabbing and celebrity (of sorts) cameos. It also serves as a clear reminder of just how good those other shows about people on TV like Murphy Brown and the short-lived Dominic West starring The Hour were, and how good the Gabrielle Union-starring Being Mary Jane continues to be.

Take a look at my video review of Daytime Divas above and save yourself from watching this mess of show itself.