David Oyelowo is about to enter the lion’s den. The two-time Emmy nominee and Selma star is set to voice Scar, the villainous younger brother of Mufasa, in the new season of Disney Junior’s animated kids series The Lion Guard.

The actor will debut in the Season 2 opener “The Rise of Scar,” which premieres July 7. Scar will appear in the flames of a volcano after Kion (Max Charles), the second-born young son of Simba and Nala (Rob Lowe and Gabrielle Union), unwittingly summons him by using the Roar of the Elders in anger.

The series follows the adventures of Kio and his diverse group of friends as they unite to protect the Pride Lands. Created for kids age 2-7 and their families, the stories are designed to communicate positive lessons about teamwork, community and diversity, Disney Junior said. Each episode incorporates Swahili words and phrases and includes original songs.

Others in the voice cast include Joshua Rush (Bunga), Atticus Shaffer (Ono), Diamond White (Fuli), Dusan Brown (Beshte), Eden Riegel (Kiara), Jeff Bennett (Zazu), Andrew Kishino (Janja), Vargus Mason (Cheezi), Jonny Rees (Mzingo), Khary Payton (Rafiki), Kevin Schon (Chungu, Timon), Gary Anthony Williams (Mufasa) and Ernie Sabella (Pumbaa). Blair Underwood, Christian Slater, Ana Gasteyer and Maia Mitchell voice recurring characters.

Oyelowo also voices Agent Kallus in the Disney Channel series Star Wars: Rebels. His recent screen credits include Queen of Katwe and A United Kingdom.

The Lion Guard, from Disney Television Animation, is executive produced by Ford Riley.