GSN and Sinclair Broadcast Group have teamed to introduce a new distribution model. They will share Snap Decision, a new comedic half-hour game show hosted by The Carmichael Show‘s David Alan Grier, which will launch simultaneously on cable network GSN and in broadcast syndication on Sinclair stations nationwide.

Snap Decision, produced by GSN and Tornante-Sinclair, will debut with four back-to-back half-hour episodes on Monday, August 7 from 9-11 PM on GSN, and then will move into its regular Tuesday slot at 9 PM the following night, August 8. The show will air weekdays on 20 Sinclair stations nationwide beginning August 7.

Created by veteran producer Scott St. John (Match Game, Deal or No Deal), Snap Decision asks the question: “What can you tell about a person just by looking at them?” Studio contestants are asked to make snap judgments about three strangers, recently interviewed on the street. Looks can be deceiving, as people are often not who they may seem. The winner receives a $10,000 grand prize.

Snap Decision stems from a joint venture Sinclair and Michael Eisner’s Tornante formed in 2015 to produce first-run syndication series.

Sinclair Broadcast Group

“Building an original game show franchise requires new thinking,” said Arthur Hasson, COO of Programming at Sinclair Broadcast Group. “Great game play and a great host are wise starting points and Snap Decision boldly checks these boxes. We are excited about the prospects of having this show air on both broadcast and cable platforms, and we believe that this unique new model offers multiple opportunities to build the brand.”

Added Lauren Corrao, co-president of Tornante TV, “Scott St. John and his team have created a very funny game and the viewers will love to play along. With its comedic take on challenging human nature to prejudge other people, Snap Decision will ultimately help fade the lines that separate us and encourage us to be more accepting of our differences.”

Scott St. John and Lauren Corrao executive produce the game show series.

In Living Color alum Grier co-stars on the NBC comedy series The Carmichael Show, now in its third season. He’s also played the Cowardly Lion in NBC’s The Wiz Live! for which he earned an Image Award.

“I think we can all agree David Alan Grier is really really really funny and we are lucky to have him as the host of the show,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, EVP of programming and development, GSN. “David’s brand of satiric observational comedy, coupled with his massive improvisational skills are the perfect complement to this highly addictive format.”