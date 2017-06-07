Former MTV Road Rules cast member Danny Dias died over the weekend. New York police have confirmed the death but no cause has been disclosed.

Dias, who first appeared on the 2004 edition of the contest, was 34 and lived in Brooklyn, where he reportedly was found in his apartment on Monday.

MTV could not immediately confirm.

The Linden, New Jersey, native starred in season 13 of Road Rules in 2004 alongside cast members including Derrick Kosinski, Jodi Weatherton and Patrick Maloney. Dias later appeared on The Challenge in 2005, but was eliminated after four episodes.

Dias was born in Linden, New Jersey. According to his IMDb biography, he attended Westminster Choir College of Rider University in Princeton, New Jersey from 2001-2003, and was major was Music Education. He was cast on Road Rules while still in college.