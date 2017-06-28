Danielle Shebby has joined CAA as an agent in the Motion Picture Talent department. She moves from WME, where she had been since 2010, and where she was promoted to agent in December 2013. She is a well regarded up-and-coming dealmaker, who at WME worked with actors such as Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures), Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire), Bill Skarsgård (It), Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth), Odessa Young (Assassination Nation), Naomi Scott (Power Rangers), Kristine Froseth (Apostle), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (It Comes At Night), Jared Abrahamson (Hello, Destroyer), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby), and Maika Monroe (It Follows).

So there will be the inevitable holiday scrum as those agencies battle for the clients.