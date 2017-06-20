Daniel Day- Lewis, whose three Oscars put him in the conversation of his generation’s top actors, apparently is quitting the business.
“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor,” his publicist Leslee Dart said in a statement to Variety, which first reported the news. “He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”
Of course, there’s no guarantee that we’ve seen the last of Day-Lewis onscreen — other than the lead role he just wrapped in the untitled Paul Thomas Anderson project, which opens at Christmastime. Others have left the game early and returned in recent years, including filmmaker Steven Soderbergh.
Day-Lewis, who is in post on his final film, won the Best Actor Academy Award for Lincoln (2012), There Will Be Blood (2007) and My Left Foot (1990). He also was nominated for Gangs Of New York (2002) and In the Name Of The Father (1993). His career stretches to the early 1980s and also includes lead roles in Nine (2009), The Ballad Of Jack And Rose (2005), The Crucible (1996) and The Last Of The Mohicans (1992).
It so hard repeating lines that someone else has written…. ah I just cannot do it anymore… I am going to work as an agent, or perhaps a coal miner…
Omg what a drama queen…he’ll be back…
Is he even going to promote his last movie?!
This is promoting his last film. “Come all, see! The last Daniel Day-Lewis film ever! This announcement all but locked his fourth Oscar win. Which, to be fair, he will probably deserve, since, he and Streep are in an echelon of their own when it comes to film acting.
He’s 60 years old and he’s been in the entertainment business for 47 years, since he was 13 or 14 years old
Okay, now he’s assured another Oscar for this upcoming film.
He should stay and Mark Walhberg, Chris Hemsworth, Ben Afflek should quit.
You either quit a legend or you go on long enough to see yourself in Jack and Jill.
Great, great actor, but the baggage involved with wooing him and working with him is simply at the top end of pretentious.
But, did I say he is one of the worlds great actor?
What’s with all the drama?
Everyone reading this knows he’ll be back…
This breaks my heart. Such a big talent. Hope it isn’t health related so he can change his mind.
Good for him!
NOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!
Fake news…
Why make a big announcement like this? Just go quietly, dude.
My theory: He’s probably going to be playing in a film the role a great actor that quits acting, and this is his three-year prep.
Tom Cruise quit acting too but he’s still making movies.