Daniel Day- Lewis, whose three Oscars put him in the conversation of his generation’s top actors, apparently is quitting the business.

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor,” his publicist Leslee Dart said in a statement to Variety, which first reported the news. “He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

Of course, there’s no guarantee that we’ve seen the last of Day-Lewis onscreen — other than the lead role he just wrapped in the untitled Paul Thomas Anderson project, which opens at Christmastime. Others have left the game early and returned in recent years, including filmmaker Steven Soderbergh.

Day-Lewis, who is in post on his final film, won the Best Actor Academy Award for Lincoln (2012), There Will Be Blood (2007) and My Left Foot (1990). He also was nominated for Gangs Of New York (2002) and In the Name Of The Father (1993). His career stretches to the early 1980s and also includes lead roles in Nine (2009), The Ballad Of Jack And Rose (2005), The Crucible (1996) and The Last Of The Mohicans (1992).