Lifetime has slotted summer premiere dates for returning series Dance Moms and Project Runway; movie Story of a Girl, which marks Kyra Sedgwick’s directorial debut; along with new docuseries So Sharp, Growing Up Supermodel and Little Women LA: Couples Retreat.

Dance Moms returns at 9 PM August 1 with new Season 7 episodes. These are the final episodes featuring choreographer Abby Lee Miller that were shot before she began a yearlong prison sentence for fraud. The show also features guest choreographer Cheryl Burke.

Project Runway returns for its 16th season at 8 PM August 17, with Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, Nina Garcia and Zac Pose all returning.

New dance docuseries So Sharp, featuring the 15-time national champion University of Louisville Dance Team, premieres at 10 PM July 26, following the latest in the Little Women franchise, Little Women LA: Couples Retreat at 9 PM.

Lifetime

Lifetime movie Story of a Girl, in which Kyra Sedgwick makes her directorial debut, premieres at 8 PM July 23. Based on the novel by Sara Zarr, the movie stars Ryann Shane, Tyler Johnson, Kevin Bacon, Sosie Bacon and Jon Tenney.

New series Growing Up Supermodel, which follows the careers of some of today’s top young models, premieres at 10 PM August 15.