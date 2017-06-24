In a many-part Twitter epic that must have consumed as much energy as a feud with Chevy Chase, Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon today laid out exactly why the Adult Swim animated series is taking so long to return for Season 3. “Because it took long to write,” sort of sums it up but hardly does justice to Harmon’s storytelling skills.
The series about the misadventures of mad scientist Rick and grandson Morty has unspooled over two seasons since its 2013 premiere, and while Adult Swim says the show will return sometime this year, fans are nervous. Season 2 ended in October 2015 (there was a one-off last April), leaving some fans worrying about a falling out between Harmon and co-creator/star Justin Roiland.
Not to worry, says Harmon: “Fighting probably would have been a good idea, it might have sped us up.”
So to fill in the time before Rick and Morty returns, here you go:
