After knocking the ectoplasm out of Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters reboot on UK TV over the weekend, Dan Aykroyd has softened his stance. The original paranormal investigator/eliminator has taken to social media to clarify his statements, now saying Feig “a good movie and had a superb cast.”

Aykroyd also noted in his Facebook post, however, that the filmmaker had “plenty of money to do it.” That statement hews more closely to what the SNL alum said on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch program, where he said Feig’s movie “cost too much, and Sony doesn’t like to lose money.”

Aykroyd, who co-wrote and starred in the 1980s Ghostbusters films, said Sunday that Feig “didn’t shoot scenes we suggested to him and several scenes that were going to be needed and he said, ‘Nah, we don’t need them.’ Then we tested the movie and they needed them, and he had to go back. About $30 [million] to $40 million in reshoots. So he will not be back on the Sony lot any time soon.”

Sony soon countered his version of events, saying the reshoots cost only $3 million-$4 million.

While not exactly contrite, Aykroyd’s Facebook post yesterday noted, “We just wish he had been more inclusive to the originators. It cost everyone as it is unlikely Kristen, Leslie, Melissa and Kate will ever reprise their roles as Ghostbusters, which is sad.” The post has nearly 1,000 comments.

Feig, who was a Twitter fiend during production of Ghostbusters, sending out numerous teasing pics, has maintained social media silence on the matter.