The Leftovers creator Damon Lindelof might be heading for another series at HBO. Lindelof is in very early talks to develop an adaptation of the comic book series Watchmen for the premium cabler. We hear the project is very premature in the early deal-making phase, and nothing has closed.

The 2009 film Watchmen, directed by Zack Snyder, was based on the 1986-87 DC Comics limited series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. HBO had considered an adaptation of Watchmen back in 2014-15 and had been in early talks with Snyder, but the project did not move forward and Snyder is no longer attached.

A dark satirical and dystopian take on the superhero genre, the film is set in an alternate history in the year 1985 at the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and Soviet Union. It revolves around a group of mostly retired American superheroes who investigate the murder of one of their own and in the process uncover a conspiracy that could change the course of history as we know it.