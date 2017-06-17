With a line stretching down the block, The Daily Show‘s Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library in Manhattan will extend its hours this weekend.

Related
Comedy Central's Presidential Library: Trump Tweets Are Forever, Like It Or Not

“Due to popular demand,” The Daily Show tweeted, “the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library will close tonight at 10 pm.” That’s a three-hour extension from the planned 7 pm closing time.

The temporary pop-up exhibit devoted to Trump’s greatest 140-character hits will open an hour early on Sunday – 10 am, closing at 7 pm.

The gallery exhibit features framed tweets lining the walls and showcased in interactive displays in a sort of brick and mortar parody of presidential libraries.

The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library, located at 3 West 57th Street in Manhattan, is open to the public though Sunday June 18. Admission is free.

 