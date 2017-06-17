With a line stretching down the block, The Daily Show‘s Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library in Manhattan will extend its hours this weekend.

“Due to popular demand,” The Daily Show tweeted, “the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library will close tonight at 10 pm.” That’s a three-hour extension from the planned 7 pm closing time.

The temporary pop-up exhibit devoted to Trump’s greatest 140-character hits will open an hour early on Sunday – 10 am, closing at 7 pm.

The gallery exhibit features framed tweets lining the walls and showcased in interactive displays in a sort of brick and mortar parody of presidential libraries.

The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library, located at 3 West 57th Street in Manhattan, is open to the public though Sunday June 18. Admission is free.