Will Farrell and Mark Wahlberg have made peace from the first Daddy’s Home, the Paramount comedy that grossed $242.8 million worldwide and quickly spawned a sequel. So who better to replace any tension then Mel Gibson, who plays Wahlberg’s bad-ass dad, and John Lithgow, vamping as Ferrell’s gushy pops, in a sequel? The four collide in Daddy’s Home 2, which returns director Sean Anders and sees the now-together families attempt to spend Christmas as one. Linda Cardellini and John Cena co-star.

Paramount has set a November 10 release date.

Check out the trailer above.