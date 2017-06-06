Having found worldwide success with her songs for the Broadway blockbuster Kinky Boots, pop star Cyndi Lauper will turn her attention to a stage adaptation of Working Girl, the 1988 Mike Nichols hit whose cast included Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin, Joan Cusack, Oliver Platt, Kevin Spacey, Jeffrey Nordling, Olympia Dukakis, and David Duchovny. Fox Stage Productions and Aged in Wood Productions announced Tuesday that Lauper has been teamed with book writer Kim Rosenstock (Fox’s New Girl) to write the musical, based on Kevin Wade’s screenplay.

So far, that’s all that’s been set for the Broadway hopeful. A full creative team and production timeline will be announced at a later date.

Producers Robyn Goodman, of Aged in Wood Productions, and Bob Cohen, of Fox Stage Productions, issued a joint statement: “Working Girl was a groundbreaking depiction of a working-class woman determined to succeed in the cutthroat, male-dominated corporate world of the 1980s. Funny and smart, this now-iconic tale is just as relevant today – and who better to adapt it for Broadway than Cyndi Lauper, who’s been a change maker in music since the ‘80s, and Kim Rosenstock of the hit TV series New Girl?”

Said Lauper: “I’m really excited for so many reasons to start composing the score for Working Girl. I love the film, and its story about a woman’s very unconventional road to success in the ‘80s is something I know a lot about. Women are still fighting for fundamental rights and equal pay! It’s also laugh-out-loud funny, which is why Kim Rosenstock is the perfect person to write the book. Plus, I get to work with Robyn Goodman, who is really smart and a great producer, as well as Fox Stage Productions.”