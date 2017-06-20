EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Henney, who co-starred on the recently canceled CBS drama Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders for two seasons, is staying in the franchise fold, joining the cast of flagship Criminal Minds as a series regular. Henney will continue in his role as Special Agent Matt Simmons.

Formerly with the International Response Team, Special Agent Simmons joins his colleagues in the Behavioral Analysis Unit, whom he has consulted with in the past, including helping with the release of Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) when he was arrested in Mexico last season.

Henney, whose addition fills the void left by the recent departure of Criminal Minds regular Damon Gupton after one season, has appeared on the long-running series twice as Simmons — in the backdoor pilot episode for the spinoff in 2015, and the crossover episode this past February revolving around Spencer’s Mexico arrest on murder charges.

This is not the first time an actor from one show in a CBS procedural franchise transitions to another following a cancellation. When the mothership CSI series ended its run in 2015 after 15 seasons, star Ted Danson joined spinoff CSI: Cyber.

Before his casting in Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Henney appeared on three other CBS drama series, Three Rivers, Hawaii Five-0 and NCIS: Los Angeles. He also did an arc on NBC’s Revolution. Henney, whose feature credits include Big Hero 6, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and The Last Stand, is repped by CAA and More/Medavoy Management.

Season 13 of Criminal Minds premieres Wednesday, September 27, at 10 PM. The series, from ABC Studios and CBS TV Studios, stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness and Adam Rodriguez.