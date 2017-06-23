Virgil Williams (Criminal Minds) has signed a new two-year overall deal with Universal Television. Under the pact, he will develop new series for broadcast, cable and streaming services.

Williams most recently served as a co-executive producer on long-running CBS series Criminal Minds. In addition to his role as co-EP, he has written several episodes of the series. He earlier served as producer and writer on ER from 2005-09 and also wrote for The Chicago Code and 24.

On the film side, Williams co-wrote and executive produced the feature Mudbound, which sold to Netflix for $12.5 million at Sundance in January. The Dee Rees-directed drama stars Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan, Garrett Hedlund and Jonathan Banks.

“Virgil and I first crossed paths while working on ER, and I couldn’t be happier to collaborate with him once again,” said Erin Underhill, Universal Television EVP Drama Development. “He has a strong, distinct voice and point of view, and I look forward to developing great dramas together. We couldn’t be luckier to have him at Universal TV.”

Said Williams: “This new opportunity represents the culmination of years of hard work, and I’m incredibly excited to get started. [Uni TV President] Pearlena [Igbokwe], Erin and their team want to create high-quality, sophisticated television dramas, and I hope to contribute to that endeavor in a big way.”

Williams is repped by CAA, the Shuman Company and attorneys Eric Sherman and P.J. Shapiro.