Crazy For You, the Tony-winning musical that led to a revival of interest in the songs of George and Ira Gerswhin 80 years after their reign in popular music, will be produced by Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre in an exclusive pre-Broadway engagement beginning next February, artistic director Michael Ritchie and Broadway producer Joey Parnes announced this morning.

Director and choreographer Susan Stroman (Bullets Over Broadway, The Producers), who won the first of her five Tony Awards for choreographing the original 1992 Broadway production, will stage the limited Los Angeles engagement, slated to run February 7 through March 18, 2018.

Starting off with a cab ride from Times Square to “Deadrock, Nevada,” the love letter to show biz spoofs Manhattan swells, the Wild West and everything in between.

Ken Ludwig Center Theatre Group

“Crazy for You is – at its heart – a raucous musical tale about the power art has to bring life to a community and purpose to its people,” Stroman said. “It’s as resonant today as ever, and I am thrilled at the chance to re-discover this show and introduce a whole new generation to its great comedy, unabashed romance and the most choreographically-inspiring Gershwin music the world has ever known.”

Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor), who wrote the book for the show, added, “I’m thrilled that a whole new generation of theatergoers will get to see Crazy for You at the great and glorious Ahmanson Theatre. “It will be a treat for me to roll up my sleeves, revisit the show and spend time once again in Deadrock with Bobby, Polly and Bela Zangler.”

The score includes such indelible Gershwin hits as “I Got Rhythm,” “Embraceable You,” “Slap That Bass” and “Someone To Watch Over Me.” In addition to ecstatic raves from the critics, Crazy for You won Tony Awards for best musical, choreography and costumes and ran for 1,622 performances.