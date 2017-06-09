Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna’s appearance at Deadline’s annual The Contenders Emmys event turned into a masterclass in crazy-exes, as she detailed how the evolution of romantic obsession creates the structure of the hybrid musical dramedy that’s now heading into its third season on the CW.

In a discussion in front of a packed house of TV Academy and Emmy voters, Brosh McKenna, who co-created the series with star and Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom, said this coming season will see Bloom’s Rebecca become more of the owner of her obsession and its manifestations than in past seasons. “[She’ll be the] person who is very, very, very romantically obsessed in the face of opposition and apathy from this person, with the added element of revenge and what she thinks she deserves,” she said. “She feels she deserves something now.”

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was renewed in January for its Season 3 and premieres October 13 in its Friday 8 PM slot as a lead-in to Jane The Virgin.

