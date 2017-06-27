ICM Partners has signed prolific film, TV and theater producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron.

Zadan and Meron are behind NBC’s live musical franchise, launched by the highly rated The Sound Of Music Live!, which was followed by Peter Pan, The Wiz and Hairspray. At NBC, the duo has live productions of Jesus Christ Superstar and A Few Good Men coming up.

In the long-form arena, where Zadan and Meron’s recent credits include the miniseries Bonnie & Clyde and the hit Steel Magnolias reboot, they have the upcoming Lifetime movie Flint, about the water-contamination crisis in the Michigan town. The duo’s TV series credits include Smash and Drop Dead Diva.

Zadan and Meron also produced the Academy Awards ceremony for three consecutive years, from 2013-2015, including the 2014 telecast hosted by Ellen DeGeneres that drew the largest Oscar viewership in 15 years.

Zadan and Meron’s feature credits include Hairspray, The Bucket List, and the Oscar-winning Chicago. They are producing Pippin for The Weinstein Company; Monster High for Universal Pictures; and In Sight, a psychological thriller starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, for Universal Pictures.

On Broadway, they produced How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying and Promises, Promises and signed a deal with the Shubert Organization to develop and produce new plays and musicals for the stage.

Zadan and Meron, who had been longtime CAA clients, continue to be repped by attorneys Kevin Yorn and Gregg Gellman.