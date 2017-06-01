Fresh of his turn in Farkle Minkus in Disney Channel’s now-concluded Girl Meets World, Corey Fogelmanis has been cast in the lead of Fullscreen’s new scripted thriller series PrankMe. Production on the eight episodes is now underway in London.

Created by Jesse Cleverly and Paul Neafcy and produced by Wildseed Studios, the series follows a rising social media star Jasper Perkins (Corey Fogelmanis) known for his extreme pranks on his channel. When a high-profile stunt doesn’t go according to plan, Perkins, encouraged by his growing viewership and crowdsourced victims, blurs the line between audience and accomplice. Hazel Hayes is directing and Wildseed’s Cleverly wrote it. Miles Bullough and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are executive producers.

The series will be available exclusively on Fullscreen, the digital subscription service that features original programming including Jack & Dean of All Trades, also from Cleverly and Neafcy.

Fogelmanis is repped by Savage Agency, Reload Management and attorney Fred Toczek.