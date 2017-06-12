Gunpowder & Sky has acquired rights in all English-speaking territories to Copwatch, the feature-length documentary that bowed this spring at the Tribeca Film Festival. It follows the story of WeCopwatch, an organization whose mission is to film police activity as a non-violent form of protest and deterrent to police brutality.

The film, directed by journalist-turned-helmer Camilla Hall, includes profiles of members including Ramsey Orta, who filmed Eric Garner’s final words on a cellphone during Garner’s Staten Island arrest and subsequent death that helped galvanized protesters and activists across the country.

Bow and Arrow Entertainment’s Matthew Perniciaro and Michael Sherman produced, and TJ Martin and Daniel Lindsay (Undefeated), Tirrell D Whittley, Jacob Crawford and Patrick Hamm are executive producers. Jake Hanly at Gunpowder & Sky negotiated the deal with WME on behalf of the filmmakers.

Gunpowder & Sky is also releasing Bow and Arrow’s Sundance comedy The Little Hours on June 30.