EXCLUSIVE: Producer Adrian Askarieh’s Prime Universe Films has entered into a 2-year first look deal with Constantin Film. Under the deal, Askarieh will bring feature film and television projects to Constantin on a first look basis. Askarieh has produced such films as Fox’s vidgame adaptation Hitman: Agent 47, and has percolating the Square Enix vidgame adaptation Just Cause with Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa attached to star and Brad Peyton to direct. Askarieh’s ability to corral branded IP properties will give Constantin a foothold as it ramps up production of its English language slate. He’ll be headquartered in Constantin’s West Hollywood headquarters.

“We are welcoming Adrian into the Constantin family,” said Robert Kulzer, who heads Munich-based Constantin Film’s Los Angeles operations. “With his great talent of developing and packaging high-end intellectual properties, we expect him to help us crank up our film and TV output.”

Said Askarieh: “I have known Robert Kulzer for a while and just recently met Martin Moszkowicz. But soon after the three of us met, I had no doubt that Constantin Film was the company I wanted to be in business with in a significant way. Martin, Robert, and their entire Constantin team have a tremendous track record in creating valuable film and television content with global appeal. I feel that my company is well positioned to contribute to their future plans and to also benefit from their vast experience and resources.”

Attorney Peter Grossman repped Askarieh in the deal.