Warner Bros. TV Group is bringing 20 shows down to Comic-Con San Diego including new DC series Black Lightning and Superman spinoff Krypton as well as the midseason thriller Deception.

Also HBO announced today that it is bringing Game of Thrones back to San Diego along with Westworld.

Per tradition, WBTVG has carved out Wednesday night to preview all these series in Ballroom 20 for early Comic-Con attendees. Starting at 6 PM, there will be a pilot screening of Deception, a new hourlong episode of Teen Titans Go! and video presentations of Black Lightning, Krypton and Lego’s Unikitty!

Here is WBTVG’s Comic-Con full schedule, and you can check out its canine-filled “Comic-Con Unleashed” video with the schedule above:

Thursday, July 20

Teen Titans Go!, 10:00–11:00 a.m, Room 6A special one-hour episode and Q&A with producers Michael Jelenic, Aaron Horvath, Pete Michail and voiceover cast Greg Cipes, Tara Strong and Scott Menville. Series airs Friday 6/5c on Cartoon Network.

Unikitty! 11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m, Room 6A New episode premiere and Q&A — The LEGO Movie character has her own show. As ruler of the kingdom, Unikitty has busy days full of royal responsibilities like making sure everyone is happy and ridding the kingdom of negativity. Producers Edward Skudder, Lynn Wang and members of the voice cast, including Eric Bauza will be in attendance. Unikitty! will air on Cartoon Network.

Justice League Action, 12:30–1:30 p.m. Room 6A. Video presentation and Q&A with producers Jim Krieg and Butch Lukic and voice cast Diedrich Bader, Jason J. Lewis, Rachel Kimsey, and voice director Wes Gleason. The Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman show airs Saturdays at 7:30 a.m. ET/PT on Cartoon Network.

Friday, July 21

CBS

The Big Bang Theory‘s 10th Anniversary panel, 10:00–11:00 a.m, Hall H. It’s not just the writers this year, but also Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Kevin Sussman. Season 11 premieres on Monday, September 25, at 8/7c on CBS.

Young Justice Q&A , 10AM-11AM, Room 6BCF. Series producers Greg Weisman, Brandon Vietti and key members of the creative team, including art director Phil Bourassa, will answer burning questions about the first two seasons and the highly anticipated Young Justice: Outsiders.

iZOMBIE, 11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m, Ballroom 20. With Seattle now under zombie control at the hands of Fillmore Graves, Ravi’s search for a cure and vaccine for zombie-ism is now more dire than ever. Stars Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley, David Anders and Aly Michalka, as well as EPs Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright will discuss prior to this show’s midseason return.

The 100, 12:30–1:30 p.m, Ballroom 20. More than six years have passed since Praimfaya ravaged the planet, and killed most of the human race. As Clarke waits to hear from the group on the Ark, or in the bunker, a new mystery drops from the sky. Who is in the arriving ship, and are they friends or enemies? One thing is certain, Clarke is now the Grounder. Panel includes series stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropolous, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon and EP Jason Rothenberg. The 100 returns for midseason air on The CW.

Mike Tyson Mysteries, 3:15–4:00 p.m, Indigo Ballroom. Currently in its third season, Mike Tyson, Rachel Ramras and producer Hugh Davidson will provide an exclusive look at upcoming episodes.

TBS

People of Earth, 6-7PM, Room 6A, premiere season 2 episode screening and Q&A. A look at the brand new season of the TBS comedy from Conan O’Brien, Greg Daniels and creator David Jenkins. Ozzie (Wyatt Cenac) and the StarCrossed group of alien “experiencers” from Beacon, N.Y. continue their journey for truth. This season there’s a new alien arrival, as well as a FBI investigator (Nasim Pedrad) hellbent on tracking down fugitive CEO Jonathan Walsh (Michael Cassidy). Cast members Ana Gasteyer, Oscar Nunez, Ken Hall, Björn Gustafsson, Cassidy and Pedrad will be in attendance with series creator/EP David Jenkins. People of Earth returns to TBS on July 24 at 10:30/9:30c.

Saturday, July 22

the CW

Riverdale, 11:00–11:45 am, Ballroom 20. Of utmost importance in regards to discussion will be the circumstances surrounding Fred’s shooting last season. The whole Archie gang is here with KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Casey Cott, Haley Law, Asha Bromfield and producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater. Riverdale returns on Wednesday, October 11, at 9/8c on The CW.

The Originals, ‪12:00–1:00 p.m, Indigo Ballrom. Season five discussion with EP Julie Plec, and stars Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis, Yusuf Gatewood and Riley Voelkel. Midseason air on The CW.

Syfy

Krypton, ‪1:15–1:45 p.m., Indigo ballroom. Set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, Krypton follows Superman’s grandfather (Cameron Cuffe) — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos. Cuffe and EPs Damian Kindler (Sleepy Hollow) and Cameron Welsh (Ash vs Evil Dead, Constantine) will offer up a sneak peek at the upcoming series. This series will hit SYFY next year.

Lucifer, 1:50–2:50 p.m, Indigo Ballroom. Where in the world is Lucifer and how did he get his wings back? Series stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, Kevin Alejandro, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer and EPs Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich have an idea. Season 3 airs October 2, Mondays 8/7c on FOX.

Gotham, 2:50–3:50 p.m, Indigo Ballroom. With the Court of Owls decimated, the aftermath of the Tetch virus crippling the city, and every (surviving) villain in Gotham’s underworld jockeying for power, Jim Gordon and the GCPD will have their hands full in season 4.What threat does Ra’s al Ghul pose, and will Penguin regain his title as the King of Gotham? Series stars and producers are coming. The show returns Sept. 28 on Fox, Thursdays at 8/7c.

Supergirl, 3:30–4:10 p.m, Ballroom 20. In season 3, Kara and team face DC Worldkiller, Reign. Cast and EPs in attendance. Supergirl flies back to CW for season 3 on Monday, October 9, at 8/7c.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, 4:10–4:50 p.m, Ballroom 20. After crash landing the Waverider in a version of 2017 Los Angeles where dinosaurs roam the streets and the skyline is adorned with London’s iconic Big Ben clock tower, the Legends were quick to realize that they broke time. This year a wave of Anachronisms turns History on its head, leaving the Legends responsible for piecing it back together. What all that means will be deconstructed by cast members Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Caity Lotz, Franz Drameh, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and the show’s producers. Legends airs Tuesday, October 10, at 9/8c on The CW.

WBTVG

Black Lightning, 4:50–5:10 p.m, Ballroom 20. The DC hero makes his Comic-Con debut. Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man wrestling with a secret. As the father of two daughters and principal of a charter high school that also serves as a safe haven for young people in a neighborhood overrun by gang violence, he is a hero to his community. Nine years ago, Pierce was a hero of a different sort. Gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, he used those powers to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life on the line, and seeing the effects of the damage and loss that his alter ego was inflicting on his family, he left his Super Hero days behind and settled into being a principal and a dad. Choosing to help his city without using his superpowers, he watched his daughters Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) grow into strong young women, even though his marriage to their mother, Lynn (Christine Adams), suffered. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, and those he cares about in the crosshairs of the menacing local gang The One Hundred, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community. On deck to discuss are series stars Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain and Christine Adams, along with EPs Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil. Black Lightning premieres midseason on The CW.

CW

The Flash, 5:10–5:50 p.m, Ballroom 20. The Fastest Man Alive is now trapped inside an extra-dimensional energy, and unknown dangers are lurking in the shadows, and it’s up to Team Flash to free Barry Allen from his own personal Hell. At Comic-Con will be stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Tom Cavanagh, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Keiynan Lonsdale and producers of The CW’s highest-rated series. The Flash season four zips back to CW on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 8/7c.

Arrow, 5:50–6:30 p.m, Ballroom 20. We left off with the emotional showdown between Oliver Queen and Adrian Chase in season 5. Now, the focus shifts to uncovering the fate of each and every member of Team Arrow. Could anyone have possibly survived an island-wide explosion, or has the book closed on them, as it has on Oliver’s five-year flashback story? Returning to San Diego Comic-Con for a sixth consecutive year are cast members Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Willa Holland, Emily Bett Rickards, Paul Blackthorne, Katie Cassidy, Echo Kellum, Juliana Harkavy, Rick Gonzalez and series producers Season six moves to its new night on Thursday, October 12, at 9/8c on The CW.

Sunday, July 23

Supernatural, 10:30 –11:30 a.m, Hall H. Series’ stars and EPs field questions about last season’s shocking events and the upcoming 13th season. Supernatural comes back on Thursdays on October 12 in a new 8/7c time slot The CW.