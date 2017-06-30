Comic-Con International and the City of San Diego have sealed a deal that will keep Comic-Con in town through 2021. The renewal comes ahead of the start of this year’s convention, which runs July 20-23 at the San Diego Convention Center and an ever-growing list of surrounding venues. It’s the 48th edition of the confab.

The re-up comes two years after contentious negotiations between the organization and the city that lasted until just a week before Comic-Con 2015. That eventual renewal through 2018 came after months of talks to keep the lucrative and ever-expanding fanboy and fangirl confab at the convention center, and even more months of not-so-behind-the-scenes lobbying by Los Angeles and Anaheim in an effort to move the convention up north.

The most recent talks were much more under the radar, with the same agreement as before to keep hotels from raising rates during the convention, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer spread the news today via Twitter:

The force is strong in San Diego. Proud to announce @Comic_Con commits to stay through 2021! pic.twitter.com/xpwB4FnmAE — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) June 30, 2017

“While it did take more than a year in negotiations, we are pleased with this outcome,” Comic-Con spokesman David Glanzer said. “We are grateful for the leadership of Mayor Faulconer and the hard work of those at the San Diego Tourism Authority who were instrumental in securing this agreement.“

Comic-Con was born in San Diego in 1970 as a one-day event for comics fans at the U.S. Grant Hotel in downtown. It since has become a must-attend for film studios and TV networks to pitch their wares to avid fanbases. Last year, it drew an estimated 130,000 guests, and it generates $135 million regionally and $2.8 million in tax revenues for the city each year.

“San Diego has always been the proud home of Comic-Con, and we are extremely pleased that we can carry on that tradition of being the destination for the world’s premier celebration of the popular arts,” Faulconer said. “San Diegans can be excited to know that Comic-Con will continue to pump millions of dollars into our economy to support local jobs, street repair and neighborhood services. It is more important than ever that we continue to push to expand the convention center so we can ensure Comic-Con and other large conventions continue to stay in San Diego for years to come.”