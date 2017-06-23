With Comic-Con 2017 less than a month away, FX is heading to the fanfest with San Diego veterans Legion, Archer and The Strain flying the flag for them.

Having its fourth and final season launch on July 16, I hear that the Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan created and Carlton Cuse EP’d horror series will be making its SDCC swan song on July 20 in Ballroom 20 of the San Diego Convention Center. This is a shift for The Strain and FX, who has traditionally dominated the final day of Comic-Con with Hall H appearances.

After revealing its first trailer last year at SDCC and showing a big chunk of its pilot at NYCC last fall, Legion will also showing up in the very spacious Ballroom 20 next month. Heading into a second season now filmed in California after Legion was awarded tax credits by the Golden State in March, the Noah Hawley created and Dan Stevens starring series based on characters from Marvel’s X-Men comics is expected to see the Fargo boss, Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb, the Downton Abbey alum and more key cast in attendance on July 20.

Long time SDCC fav Archer wrapped up its eighth season and first on FXX last month so I hear fans can expect a sneak peek at the animated show’s ninth and potentially penultimate season next month too.

As with both The Strain and Legion, who exactly will be on the Archer panel is still somewhat in flux. However, if past years are any indication, the likes of H. Jon Benjamin, soon to be ex-Talk co-host Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates, along with creator and EP Adam Reed, EP Matt Thompson and co-executive producer Casey Willis could be in the Ballroom.

Leading our coverage, Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr, Anthony D’alessandro and myself will also be at Comic-Con next month. Will you?