Comedy Dynamics has picked up (Romance) in the Digital Age, a music-focused feature from writer-director Jason Michael Brescia. The story follows a former emo musician who invites his ex-bandmates to his Christmas-themed wedding. When they sing a karaoke version of their biggest hit at the rehearsal dinner, the impromptu performance spawns a viral video that opens a door to the past. Lauren “Lolo” Prichard, Chris Warren Jr, Brian Myers and Lauren Adams star in the film, whose soundtrack features original music by Warped Tour veterans. No release plans were announced.

Music Box Films has acquired all film rights to Vazante, a period drama from first-time solo director Daniela Thoman that premiered at Berlin. Set in 1821 Brazil, the film centers on slave trader Antonio (Adriano Carvalho), who returns to find that his wife has died in labor. Forced to live in the property with numerous African slaves, he marries his wife’s niece (Luana Nastas). But being a restless soul, he returns to his trading expeditions, leaving his young wife behind alone with the slaves. Geisa Costa, Juliana Carneiro Da Cunha, Toumani Kouyate, Fabricio Boliveira, Roberto Audio, Sandra Corveloni, Jai Baptista and Vinicius Dos Anjos co-star. Thomas co-wrote the pic with Beto Amaral. Music Box Films President William Schopf negotiated the deal with Films Boutique CEO Jean-Christophe Simon.