Outstanding PlayIf I Forget, by Steven Levenson, Roundabout Theatre CompanyIndecent, by Paula Vogel, Vineyard TheatreA Life, by Adam Bock, Playwrights Horizons*Oslo, by J. T. Rogers, Lincoln Center TheaterSweat, by Lynn Nottage, The Public TheaterOutstanding MusicalAnastasiaThe Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company*Come From AwayHadestown, New York Theatre Workshop
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson MusicalOutstanding Revival of a PlayThe Front PageThe Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory*Jitney, Manhattan Theatre ClubThe Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club“Master Harold”… and the Boys, Signature Theatre CompanyPicnic, Transport Group Theatre CompanyOutstanding Revival of a MusicalFalsettos, Lincoln Center Theater*Hello, Dolly!Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetSweet Charity, The New GroupTick, Tick…BOOM!, Keen CompanyOutstanding Actor in a PlayBobby Cannavale, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory
Daniel Craig, Othello, New York Theatre Workshop*Kevin Kline, Present LaughterDavid Hyde Pierce, A Life, Playwrights Horizons
John Douglas Thompson, Jitney, Manhattan Theatre ClubOutstanding Actress in a PlayCate Blanchett, The Present*Laura Linney, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre ClubLaurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2Amy Ryan, Love, Love, Love, Roundabout Theatre Company
Harriet Walter, The Tempest, St. Ann’s WarehouseOutstanding Actor in a MusicalNick Blaemire, Tick, Tick…BOOM!, Keen CompanyJon Jon Briones, Miss Saigon
Nick Cordero, A Bronx Tale*Andy Karl, Groundhog DayJeremy Secomb, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetOutstanding Actress in a MusicalChristy Altomare, AnastasiaChristine Ebersole, War PaintSutton Foster, Sweet Charity, The New Group
Patti LuPone, War Paint*Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!Laura Osnes, BandstandOutstanding Featured Actor in a PlayMichael Aronov, Oslo, Lincoln Center Theater*Danny DeVito, The Price, Roundabout Theatre CompanyNathan Lane, The Front PageJeremy Shamos, If I Forget, Roundabout Theatre Company
Justice Smith, Yen, MCC TheaterOutstanding Featured Actress in a PlayJayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2Randy Graff, The Babylon Line, Lincoln Center Theater
Marie Mullen, The Beauty Queen of Leenane, BAM*Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre ClubEmily Skinner, Picnic
Kate Walsh, If I Forget, Roundabout Theatre CompanyOutstanding Featured Actor in a Musical*Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!Jeffry Denman, Kid Victory, Vineyard TheatreGeorge Salazar, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson MusicalAri’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater CompanyBrandon Uranowitz, Falsettos, Lincoln Center TheaterOutstanding Featured Actress in a MusicalKate Baldwin. Hello, Dolly!
Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos, Lincoln Center Theater*Jenn Colella, Come From AwayMary Beth Peil, Anastasia
Nora Schell, SpamiltonOutstanding Director of a PlayRichard Jones, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue ArmoryAnne Kauffman, A Life, Playwrights Horizons
Richard Nelson, What Did You Expect?/Women of a Certain Age, The Public Theater
*Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Jitney, Manhattan Theatre ClubDaniel Sullivan, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club
Daniel Sullivan, If I Forget, Roundabout Theatre CompanyOutstanding Director of a MusicalChristopher Ashley, Come From Away
Bill Buckhurst, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street*Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812*David Cromer, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater CompanyJerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!Outstanding Choreography*Andy Blankenbuehler, BandstandWarren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly!Aletta Collins, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue ArmoryKelly Devine, Come From Away
Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, Roundabout Theatre CompanyOutstanding MusicStephen Flaherty, Anastasia
Dave Malloy, Beardo, Pipeline Theatre CompanyRichard Oberacker, Bandstand
Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away*David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater CompanyOutstanding LyricsGerard Alessandrini, SpamiltonGQ and JQ, Othello: The RemixMichael Korie, War Paint
Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away*David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater CompanyOutstanding Book of a MusicalTerrence McNally, AnastasiaItamar Moses, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company
Richard Oberacker and Rob Taylor, Bandstand*Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From AwayJoe Tracz, The Lightning Thief: The Percy JacksonMusicalOutstanding OrchestrationsDoug Besterman, AnastasiaBruce Coughlin, War Paint
Benjamin Cox, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street*Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, BandstandAugust Eriksmoen, Come From AwayJamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater CompanyOutstanding Music in a PlayDaniel Ocanto, Graham Ulicny, and Sean Smith, Alligator, New Georges in collaboration with the Sol Project
Marcus Shelby, Notes from the Field, Second Stage*Bill Sims Jr., Jitney, Manhattan Theatre ClubOutstanding RevueHello Dillie!, 59E59*Life is for Living: Conversations with Coward, 59E59Outstanding Set Design for a PlayDavid Gallo, Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club*Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes WrongLaura Jellinek, A Life, Playwrights HorizonsStewart Laing, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory
Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front PageOutstanding Set Design for a MusicalLez Brotherston, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, St. Ann’s Warehouse
Simon Kenny, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street*Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Jason Sherwood, The View UpStairsOutstanding Costume Design for a Play*Jane Greenwood, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre ClubSusan Hilferty, Present LaughterMurell Horton, The Liar, CSCToni-Leslie James, Jitney, Manhattan Theatre ClubStewart Laing, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory
Ann Roth, The Front PageOutstanding Costume Design for a MusicalLinda Cho, AnastasiaToni-Leslie James, Come From AwaySanto Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!Anita Yavich, The View UpStairs
Paloma Young, Bandstand*Catherine Zuber, War PaintOutstanding Lighting Design for a Play*Christopher Akerlind, Indecent, Vineyard TheatreJames Farncombe, The Tempest, St. Ann’s WarehouseRick Fisher, The Judas Kiss, Brooklyn Academy of MusicMimi Jordan Sherin, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue ArmoryStephen Strawbridge, “Master Harold”…and the Boys, Signature Theatre Company
Justin Townsend, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre ClubOutstanding Lighting Design for a MusicalJeff Croiter, BandstandMark Henderson, Sunset Boulevard
Bradley King, Hadestown, New York Theatre Workshop*Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812Amy Mae, Sweeney Todd: The Barber of Fleet Street
Malcolm Rippeth, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, St. Ann’s WarehouseOutstanding Projection DesignReid Farrington, CasablancaBox, HEREElaine McCarthy, Notes from the Field, Second StageJared Mezzocchi, Vietgone, Manhattan Theatre Club
John Narun, Gorey: The Secret Lives of Edward Gorey, Life Jacket Theatre Company*Aaron Rhyne, AnastasiaOutstanding Sound Design in a PlayMikhail Fiksel, A Life, Playwrights Horizons*Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, The EncounterBrian Quijada, Where Did We Sit on the Bus?, Ensemble Studio Theatre/Radio Drama NetworkLeon Rothenberg, Notes from the Field, Second Stage
Jane Shaw, Men on Boats, Playwrights Horizons/Clubbed ThumbOutstanding Sound Design in a MusicalSimon Baker, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, St. Ann’s WarehousePeter Hylenski, Anastasia
Scott Lehrer, Hello, Dolly!*Nicholas Pope, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812Mick Potter, CatsBrian Ronan, War PaintMatt Stine, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetOutstanding Wig and Hair*David Brian Brown, War PaintCampbell Young Associates, Hello, Dolly!J. Jared Janas, Yours Unfaithfully, Mint Theatre CompanyJason Hayes, The View UpStairsJosh Marquette, Present Laughter
Tom Watson, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre ClubOutstanding Solo PerformanceNancy Anderson, The Pen (Inner Voices), Premieres*Ed Dixon, Georgie: My Adventures with George RoseMarin Ireland, On the Exhale, Roundabout UndergroundSarah Jones, Sell/Buy/Date, Manhattan Theatre ClubBrian Quijada, Where Did We Sit on the Bus?, Ensemble Studio Theatre/Radio Drama Network
Anna Deavere Smith, Notes from the Field, Second StageUnique Theatrical ExperienceCasablancaBox, HEREThe Paper Hat Game, The Tank/3-Legged Dog*The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, National Theatre of ScotlandThe Ephemera Trilogy, The TankOutstanding Fight ChoreographyJ. David Brimmer, Yen, MCC TheatreDonal O’Farrell, Quietly, Irish Repertory TheatreMichael Rossmy and Rick Sordelet, Troilus and Cressida, New York Shakespeare FestivalThomas Schall, Othello, New York Theatre WorkshopThomas Schall, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory*U. Jonathan Toppo, Sweat, The Public TheaterOutstanding Adaptation*David Ives, The Liar, Classic Stage CompanyEllen McLaughlin, The Trojan Women, The Flea TheatreOutstanding Puppet Design*Basil Twist, Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryLyndie Wright, Sarah Wright, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, St. Ann’s Warehouse
SPECIAL AWARDS:Outstanding EnsembleThe Wolves, The Playwrights Realm: The superbly talented cast of Sarah DeLappe’s debut play -Mia Barron, Brenna Coates, Jenna Dioguardi, Samia Finnerty, Midori Francis, Lizzy Jutila, Sarah Mezzanotte, Tedra Millan, Lauren Patten, and Susannah Perkins-jelled as one, proving that team spirit is just a alive on the stage as it is on the soccer field.Special Award to Phil LaDuca: Proving that character comes from the ground up, the designer’s innovative flexible dance shoe ensures that hoofers on any stage remain on point.Sam Norkin Award: Lila Neugebauer: During a season that saw her helm the original works The Antipodes, Everybody, Miles For Mary, and The Wolves, and resurrect the works of esteemed playwrights Edward Albee, Maria Irene Fornes, and Adrienne Kennedy in Signature Plays, director Lila Neugebauer has shown that her dauntless insight into the human condition knows no bounds.
No Comments