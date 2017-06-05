Come From Away, Jitney and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 were among the biggest winners at tonight’s 62nd annual Drama Desk Awards.
Best Musical went to Come From Away, which dramatizes the true story of passengers on flights grounded by the Sept. 11 attacks converging on a small town in Newfoundland. Oslo, another reality-based story, this one about a famed Mideast peace negotiation in Norway, captured Best Play but no other prizes. Jitney was honored as Outstanding Revival, while The Great Comet won all four categories in which it was nominated, capturing the most trophies of any show.
The Drama Desk Awards are the last major theater honors before next Sunday night’s Tony Awards, but are not always reliable predictors of the Tony outcome.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Outstanding Musical
Come From Away
Outstanding Revival of a Musical
Hello, Dolly!
Outstanding Play
Oslo, by J. T. Rogers
Outstanding Revival of a Play
Jitney
Outstanding Actor in a Play
Kevin Kline, Present Laughter
Outstanding Actress in a Play
Laura Linney, The Little Foxes
Outstanding Actor in a Musical
Andy Karl, Groundhog Day
Outstanding Actress in a Musical
Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Danny DeVito, The Price
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Jenn Colella, Come From Away
Outstanding Director of a Play
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Jitney
Outstanding Director of a Musical (TIE)
Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
David Cromer, The Band’s Visit
Outstanding Music
David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit
Outstanding Lyrics
David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit
Outstanding Book of a Musical
Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away
Outstanding Orchestrations
Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand
Outstanding Choreography
Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand
Outstanding Fight Choreography
U. Jonathan Toppo, Sweat
Outstanding Solo Performance
Ed Dixon, Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
Unique Theatrical Experience
The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart
Outstanding Adaptation
David Ives, The Liar
Outstanding Revue
Life is for Living: Conversations with Coward
Outstanding Costume Design for a Play
Jane Greenwood, The Little Foxes
Outstanding Costume Design for a Musical
Catherine Zuber, War Paint
Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play
Christopher Akerlind, Indecent
Outstanding Lighting Design for a Musical
Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Outstanding Set Design for a Play
Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong
Outstanding Set Design for a Musical
Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Outstanding Sound Design for a Play
Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, The Encounter
Outstanding Sound Design for a Musical
Nicholas Pope, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Outstanding Projection Design
Aaron Rhyne, Anastasia
Outstanding Wig and Hair
David Brian Brown, War Paint
Outstanding Puppet Design
Basil Twist, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Outstanding Music in a Play
Bill Sims Jr., Jitney
Special Awards
Outstanding Ensemble: The Wolves
Sam Norkin Award: Lila Neugebauer
Phil LaDuca
