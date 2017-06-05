Come From Away, Jitney and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 were among the biggest winners at tonight’s 62nd annual Drama Desk Awards.

Best Musical went to Come From Away, which dramatizes the true story of passengers on flights grounded by the Sept. 11 attacks converging on a small town in Newfoundland. Oslo, another reality-based story, this one about a famed Mideast peace negotiation in Norway, captured Best Play but no other prizes. Jitney was honored as Outstanding Revival, while The Great Comet won all four categories in which it was nominated, capturing the most trophies of any show.

The Drama Desk Awards are the last major theater honors before next Sunday night’s Tony Awards, but are not always reliable predictors of the Tony outcome.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Outstanding Musical

Come From Away

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Play

Oslo, by J. T. Rogers

Outstanding Revival of a Play

Jitney

Outstanding Actor in a Play

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Outstanding Actress in a Play

Laura Linney, The Little Foxes

Outstanding Actor in a Musical

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

Outstanding Actress in a Musical

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Danny DeVito, The Price

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Outstanding Director of a Play

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Jitney

Outstanding Director of a Musical (TIE)

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

David Cromer, The Band’s Visit

Outstanding Music

David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit

Outstanding Lyrics

David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit

Outstanding Book of a Musical

Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away

Outstanding Orchestrations

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

Outstanding Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Outstanding Fight Choreography

U. Jonathan Toppo, Sweat

Outstanding Solo Performance

Ed Dixon, Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose

Unique Theatrical Experience

The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart

Outstanding Adaptation

David Ives, The Liar

Outstanding Revue

Life is for Living: Conversations with Coward

Outstanding Costume Design for a Play

Jane Greenwood, The Little Foxes

Outstanding Costume Design for a Musical

Catherine Zuber, War Paint

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Musical

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Outstanding Set Design for a Play

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Outstanding Set Design for a Musical

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Outstanding Sound Design for a Play

Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, The Encounter

Outstanding Sound Design for a Musical

Nicholas Pope, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Outstanding Projection Design

Aaron Rhyne, Anastasia

Outstanding Wig and Hair

David Brian Brown, War Paint

Outstanding Puppet Design

Basil Twist, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Outstanding Music in a Play

Bill Sims Jr., Jitney

Special Awards

Outstanding Ensemble: The Wolves

Sam Norkin Award: Lila Neugebauer

Phil LaDuca