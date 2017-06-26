Elvis Presley’s 1974 minor hit “My Boy” might serve as the alternative title for The Colonel, a film bio of the King’s Svengali-like manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film is in the works from music and media producer Spencer Proffer (Chasing Trane, Gods & Monsters), producer-director Steve Binder (Elvis ’68; Diana Ross In Central Park) and filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Metallica: Some Kind Of Monster; Paul Simon’s Under African Skies tour). Production is slated for early 2018, the trio announced today.

August 16 will mark the 40th anniversary of Presley’s death. Parker, who died in 1997 at age 87, exerted iron-clad control of his star, but “his personal life was a dangerous and well-orchestrated charade,” according to the filmmakers, whose movie will be based on Alanna Nash’s exhaustive 2003 biography The Colonel: The Extraordinary Story Of Colonel Tom Parker And Elvis Presley. The team will work from an outline developed by Nash and Berlinger, and Nash will co-write the screenplay.

Born Andreas van Kuijk, Parker arrived in America as a 20-year old undocumented Dutch immigrant in 1929, possibly after he had bludgeoned a woman to death. He purchased his honorary title from a Louisiana man.