Cole Hauser is set to co-star opposite Kevin Costner in Yellowstone, Paramount Network’s upcoming straight-to-series drama series. Also cast in the project, written and executive produced by Oscar-nominated Hell Or High Water and Sicario screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, are Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly.

Yellowstone, from the Weinstein Company, follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders — land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park. It is an intense study of a violent world far from media scrutiny — where land grabs make developers billions, and politicians are bought and sold by the world’s largest oil and lumber corporations.

Bentley (Interstellar) will play John’s son Jamie, a polished lawyer considering a career in politics who continues to seek approval from his father despite his love for the limelight. Reilly (the upcoming Britannia) will play John’s daughter Beth, a smart and powerful woman who is always prepared to fight alongside her father. Luke Grimes was recently cast as John’s youngest son Cory, an emotionally reserved ex-Navy SEAL who lives with his Native American wife and seven year old son on the reservation. Hauser (Tigerland) plays Rip Wheeler, a tough and merciless wrangler from Yellowstone Ranch who will stop at nothing to get the job done.

Yellowstone is the first scripted drama series greenlighted by Paramount Network, Viacom’s new general entertainment network and leading scripted brand, which will replace Spike in January 2018, The 10-episode series is slated to go into production in August in Utah for a summer 2018 premiere.