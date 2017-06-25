CNN has retracted its story about a Russian investment fund and possible ties to associates of Donald Trump, and apologized to entrepreneur and Trump transition team member Anthony Scaramucci.

“Classy move,” tweeted Scaramucci in response. “Apology accepted.”

The CNN report by Thomas Frank, posted to the network’s website Thursday, alleged that Senate investigators were tracking down ties between Scaramucci, founder of investment firm SkyBridge Capital, and a Russian investment fund managed by a Kremlin bank.

The report was removed Friday, and CNN posted a retraction (see it below) explaining that the “story did not meet CNN’s editorial standards and has been retracted. Links to the story have been disabled. CNN apologizes to Mr. Scaramucci.”

Today, Scaramucci tweeted “CNN did the right thing. Classy move. Apology accepted. Everyone makes mistakes. Moving on.”