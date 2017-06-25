Two days after Fox & Friends‘ Ainsley Earhardt complimented President Donald Trump over his public bluff about non-existent secret tape-recordings, CNN’s Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter is calling the Fox morning show “an informercial” for the president.
In a critical if light-hearted piece on this morning’s Reliable Sources, Stelter called Fox & Friends a “celebration of the Administration each and every single day.” After first making a Barney the Dinosaur analogy, the CNN host gets to his point.
“You might look at this,” Stelter said and F&F, “and see propaganda from Fox. I prefer to think of it as an informercial. Fox & Friends is selling a product, of course it’s in the guise of a news talk show, just like something on QVC or HSN or all those channels.
“Hey, it’s a free country but viewers should recognize what product Fox is selling.”
On Friday, Fox & Friends had what’s becoming an increasingly rare on-camera chat with the president, with Trump telling Earhardt that he did not tape conversations with ex-FBI director James Comey, while suggesting that his earlier tweet hinting at the existence of such tapes might have prompted Comey “to tell what actually took place.”
“It was a smart way to make sure he stayed honest in those hearings,” Earhardt said.
“Well,” said Trump, “it wasn’t very stupid, I can tell you that.”
Meanwhile, Trump’s media interactions grow more and more limited to Twitter and friendly perches on Fox, and White House press briefings have literally gone dark, with cameras last week barred from showing Trump spokesman Sean Spicer – a situation that left CNN utilizing the skills of a courtroom sketch artist.
Here’s Stelter’s Fox & Friends jab:
