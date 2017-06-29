Brian Philips is leaving his post as president of CMT. He has led the country music-driven channel for 16 years, first as SVP and General Manager and then as president, a position he’s held since 2009.

In an internal memo to his staff, obtained by Deadline (you can read it in full below), Philips said that he had “been contemplating a change, but agreed to stay to help navigate through the recent exciting ‘brand renewal'”.

“This was a tough decision,” he added. “I remain a fan and champion of each of you. I love, live and breathe this brand.”

Fueled by the success of drama transplant Nashville, CMT is coming off 29 consecutive weeks of year-over-year growth in adults 18-49 and just posted its highest-rated fiscal 3rd quarter since 2014. Philips recently unveiled CMT’s biggest summer programming slate to date with new episodes of Nashville and new seasons of Still The King, I Love Kellie Pickler, and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team.

Philips, a well respected executive and a fixture in Nashville, has deep ties in the country music business. As a radio programming manager before joining CMT in 2001, he led a station in Dallas to Billboard’s major-market country station of the year award. At CMT, Philips — who described himself as “an ambitious-but-unenlightened wayward radio character” at the time he joined the TV network — presided over more than a decade of ratings growth as CMT doubled its subscriber base and expanded its footprint to other media platforms.

Philips’ departure follows the recent realignment of Viacom’s cable networks under new CEO Bob Bakish. It saw CMT — once a long-time part of MTV Networks — and TV Land move from the Kids & Family Group to the Global Entertainment Group under the oversight of Spike (soon-to-be Paramount Network) president Kevin Kay who now serves as president of Spike, TV Land and CMT.

Philips is the latest veteran Viacom executive to leave the company which has been undergoing a series of reorganizations in the past couple of years.

Here is Philips’ goodbye note to his colleagues, in which he reminisces on his tenure and CMT’s and his evolution over the past 16 years: