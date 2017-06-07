The premiere episode of TNT’s drama Claws will stream on following its June 11 launch, TNT has announced, calling it the platform’s first streaming of a basic cable drama.

Set in a Central Florida nail salon, Claws features an ensemble cast headed by Niecy Nash. The series premieres at 9 PM Sunday across TNT’s platforms. The Twitter presentation will immediately follow the one-hour debut.

Throughout TNT’s premiere, Nash and co-stars Carrie Preston, Jenn Lyon, Judy Reyes and Karrueche Tran will live tweet from New Orleans, where the series is filmed.

Viewers also will be able to watch the opening episode through tntdrama.com, TNT On Demand and the TNT mobile app.

Twitter’s Claws encore marks Turner’s second such collaboration with the platform, following the April 29 encore stream of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee‘s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“As we saw with our Full Frontal with Samantha Bee special in April, a streaming encore on Twitter has the power to reach new audiences and catch the attention of viewers who might not otherwise have sampled our show,” said Michael Engleman, executive vice president of entertainment marketing and brand innovation.

“We are excited to collaborate again with Turner to help them reach new audiences on Twitter,” said Anthony Noto, Twitter COO.

TBS has been experimenting with multi-platform series launches. In 2015, the entire 10-episode first season of Angie Tribeca debuted in a 25-hour marathon on TBS, VOD, digital and mobile platforms. Last year, the serialized Search Party bowed with a similar binge approach.

This summer, TNT unveils period drama Will, with actor Laurie Davidson in the title role of young William Shakespeare, across all of TNT’s U.S. platforms at 9 PM Monday, July 10.

Claws follows five treacherous manicurists working for salon owner Desna (Nash), who lives with and cares for her mentally ill twin brother, Dean (Harold Perrineau). The series is executive-produced by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, and Janine Sherman Barrois, who also serves as showrunner, and director Howard Deutch. Creator and co-executive producer Eliot Laurence wrote the pilot, which was directed by Nicole Kassell. Claws is produced by Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train, in association with Warner Horizon Television and Turner’s Studio T.