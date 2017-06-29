Chris Regina, one of the masterminds behind Syfy acquisition/co-production strategy, including Sharknado, has resigned to pursue a new opportunity.

Regina, who had been at Syfy for almost two decades, most recently served as SVP Original Co-Productions, reporting to Entertainment Networks Group president Chris McCumber. I hear his position will be filled and is expected to report to NBCU Cable Entertainment EVP Scripted Content Bill McGoldrick.

Regina previously served as SVP Program Strategy, Syfy and Chiller, overseeing program planning and strategy, scheduling, and original movie development and production for both networks.

Regina joined Syfy in 1998 as Director, Scheduling and Administration. Prior to that, he was Program Director at WGTW-TV in Philadelphia, where he oversaw all program scheduling and acquisitions as well as off-air marketing and promotion.