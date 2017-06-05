Chris Petrikin, who worked with Jim Gianopulos at Fox is following his old boss into Paramount Pictures. Petrikin was just named exec VP, Global Communications and Corporate Branding, reporting to the newly minted Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gianopulos who took the helm of the studio two months ago. Petrikin starts today.

Katie Martin Kelley, Executive VP of domestic publicity will continue to oversee all aspects of film publicity. Petrikin’s role is newly created, and he will work closely with Gianopulos and Paramount’s film and TV division leadership to develop the studio’s corporate brand and global communications strategies.

Previously, Petrikin spent about 10 years at 20th Century Fox as the studio’s Chief Communications Officer, where he oversaw corporate communications, media relations, trade advertising, awards campaigns, special events and charitable activities for the studio’s worldwide operations. He exited two months after a regime change at the studio when his boss Gianopulos exited suddenly as Stacey Snider stepped into top spot.

Prior to Fox, Petrikin was at William Morris where he served as Senior VP of Communications. He also worked as a reporter and editor for several publications, including Variety, Daily Variety, Inside.com and Inside Magazine and contributed to such outlets as GQ, Esquire, the Los Angeles Times, Premiere Magazine and Salon.com.

Petrikin transitioned between the two corporate jobs by running his own firm.

“Chris is a deft strategist and consummate professional with vast insight into the entertainment and media industries. I had the pleasure of working with Chris for many years and he is a valued and trusted advisor, with the strategic vision to further Paramount’s future,” Gianopulos said. “I look forward to working with him to shape the company’s narrative and lead our global communications efforts.”