Chris Miller, who with directing partner Phil Lord abruptly parted ways last week with Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars stand-alone Han Solo film six months into production, returned to today with a message all Star Wars fans would get:

Situation normal — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) June 27, 2017

The reference is to a line from 1977’s original Star Wars, when Han Solo, Luke Skywalker and Chewbacca shoot it out on the Death Star during their attempt to rescue Princess Leia. Harrison Ford’s character pretends to respond to an officer’s plea over an intercom asking about the commotion. Han Solo eventually goes with the response “Situation normal” — then shoots the intercom, saying, “Boring conversation anyway.”

It’s been anything but normal for Miller and Lord after The Lego Movie duo were dropped amid creative rifts between them and Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy and Lawrence Kasdan. As Deadline broke first, Ron Howard has taken the reins as director on the Han Solo movie and production resumes July 10 at London’s Pinewood Studios.

Miller earlier today broke his Twitter silence urging his followers to go see Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver, which opens Friday.