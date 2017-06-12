EXCLUSIVE: Chris Chalk, who currently recurs as Lucius Fox on Fox’s Gotham series, is set to co-star opposite Chris Evans in Gideon Raff’s spy drama The Red Sea Diving Resort, based on the true-life mission to rescue Ethiopian Jews from Sudan to Israel in the early 80s. Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michael K. Williams, Michiel Huisman, Alex Hassell, Mark Ivanir, Greg Kinnear, and Sir Ben Kingsley are also among the cast with production is slated to begin this month.

The account begins in the late 70s and follows Ari Kidron (Evans), the Mossad agent who led the mission. No stranger to action in enemy countries, the spy agency established a covert forward base in a deserted holiday village in Sudan and deployed a handful of operatives to launch and oversee the exodus to the Promised Land in the early 1980s.

Chalk will play Commander Abdel Ahmed, the leader of the Mukhabarat, the military organization terrorizing Sudan.

Raff is producing the project along with Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert and Alexandra Milchan of EMJAG Productions. Jason Cloth and Andy Pollack will serve as executive producers.

On the big screen, Chalk will next be seen in Katheryn Bigelow’s drama Detriot, which comes out in August. He’s repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Stone Manners Salners Agency.