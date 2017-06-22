Spike TV has partnered with Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning documentarian Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost trilogy) on Gone: The Forgotten Women of Ohio, an eight-hour event series about the deaths and disappearances of six young women in southern Ohio. It’s set for premiere Saturday, July 22 at 9 PM on Spike.

Rex/Shutterstock

Directed and executive produced by Berlinger, Gone: The Forgotten Women of Ohio tells a tragic story that has plagued the small town of Chillicothe, OH, over the past few years. Six women mysteriously disappeared. Four of the victims’ bodies have been discovered, while two women remain missing. The investigation, which is still active and happening in real time, has extended to additional cities in the region as the body count has expanded beyond the original six.

The victims’ family members believe local law enforcement have dragged their heels on solving the crimes because the victims were involved with either drugs or prostitution or both. Chillicothe, about an hour’s drive from Columbus, is part of a struggling Midwest region plagued by drug and sex trafficking. Law enforcement maintains they have been doing everything possible to solve the murders, while Berlinger and his crew have mounted an investigation of their own to help solve the crimes and look into the accusations of police mishandling. You can watch a trailer below.

“As a father of daughters of my own, I could not help but be drawn to wanting to help solve this mystery and to find out why these families felt that they were not getting the justice they deserved,” said Berlinger. “Allocating eight hours of air time to mount a real time investigation as it unfolds was a bold decision by Spike, creating a wonderful collaboration between my team and the network.”

“Although the missing women in Ohio initially garnered national media attention, they seem to have been forgotten about without any real justice being served. After discussing with Joe we were compelled to try and give these women a voice,” explained Chachi Senior, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming and Development, Spike.

Investigation Discovery aired The Vanishing Women, a docuseries about the Chillicothe case last summer.

Gone: The Forgotten Women of Ohio is produced by RadicalMedia in association with Third Eye Motion Picture Company for Spike. Jon Kamen, Dave O’Connor, and Justin Wilkes are executive producers for RadicalMedia, and Catharine Park also served as executive producer and directed two episodes.

Watch the trailer below: