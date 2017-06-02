Michael Gilvary, one of the key writer-producers on Chicago Fire, has signed an overall deal with the studio behind the NBC firefighter drama series, Universal Television.

Under the two-year pact, Gilvary will continue to serve as co-executive producer on Dick Wolf/Uni TV’s Chicago Fire, which has been renewed by NBC for a sixth season. He also will develop new projects for the studio.

This marks the first overall deal for Gilvary, who joined Chicago Fire after the embedded pilot, rising through the ranks from executive story editor to co-executive producer.

NBC

“It gives us great pleasure and comfort to know that Mike will continue to be a key part of the success of Chicago Fire for many more seasons to come,” said Universal TV president Pearlena Igbokwe.

Gilvary started his writing career in features, selling his sci-fi spec Nonstop to DreamWorks Pictures and penning the screenplay for 2012’s Transit, starring Jim Caviezel, from After Dark Films. He segued to TV with a writing gig on the A&E drama Breakout Kings, co-created by Matt Olmstead, who brought Gilvary with him when he took the reins of Chicago Fire as executive producer and showrunner.

Gilvary is repped by ICM Partners, Michael Gaeta and Alison Rosenzweig of Gaeta Rosenzweig Films and Mark Gochman at Gochman Law Group.