Smith Global Media, the nascent distribution company founded by Will Smith’s brother Harry Smith, has acquired distribution rights to the animated family features Charming with a voice cast including Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama, and Gnome Alone. Both hail from Shrek producer John H. Williams and are financed and produced by 3QU Media in association with SC Films International.

Fresh off inking a home entertainment deal at Sony, Smith Global Media plans a late 2017 theatrical bow for Gnome Alone and a Q2 2018 release for Charming. Smith said the dual acquisition “enhances our company’s position in the marketplace and illustrates our desire to be the home for the most acclaimed independent films worldwide.”

Charming, written and directed by Ross Venokur, centers on a young prince (Wilmer Valderrama) cursed as a child to have every woman he meets fall in love with him, leaving a trail of lovesick ladies and scorned lovers to wreak vengeful havoc on the kingdom. In order to beat the curse before his 21st birthday he embarks on an epic journey accompanied by a strong-willed thief named Lenore (Lovato), and must achieve three feats of heroism that will reveal which princess is his one true love. Ashley Tisdale, Sia, Avril Lavigne, Nia Vardalos and John Cleese co-star.

Gnome Alone follows Chloe (voiced by Becky G) who discovers her new home’s garden gnomes are not what they seem, she must decide between the pursuit of a high school life and banding with the gnomes to fight against the Troggs, menacing little monsters who have invaded the house through a portal from another world. Josh Peck, Olivia Holt, George Lopez and Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump co-star.

3QU Media’s Henry Skelsey, Jon Christianson and Jeremy Ross are executive producers on both pics. The deal was negotiated by Smith Global’s head of legal and Bbusiness affairs Hillary Arlene Jones with UTA on behalf of 3QU Media.