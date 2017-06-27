EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Hofheimer, Aleksa Palladino, Gotham‘s Robin Lord Taylor, and Clarke Peters have been tapped to star in Periscope Entertainment’s sci-fi thriller The Mandela Effect from director David Guy Levy. Production is currently underway in Los Angeles from a script by Steffen Schlachtenhaufen and Levy.

The Mandela Effect, a term coined from instances in which many are certain to remember something a particular way, but it turns out to be incorrect, follows a man who becomes obsessed with facts and events that have been collectively mis-remembered by thousands of people. Believing the phenomena to be the symptom of something much larger, his obsession eventually leads him to question reality itself.

The name of the theory originated from blogger Fiona Broome, in reference to sharing a false memory of South African human rights activist Nelson Mandela dying while imprisoned in the ’80s, when in actuality he passed away in December 2013.

Joshua Fruehling, Levy and Schlachtenhaufen are producing.

Hofheimer, repped by Paradigm and Forward Entertainment, most recently starred in FOX revival’s series 24: Legacy and appeared in Easy Living, which made its world premiere at this year’s SXSW film festival. Repped by Gersh, Palladino starred in the AMC series Halt and Catch Fire and was previously on the HBO drama Boardwalk Empire.

Taylor currently stars as Oswald Cobblepot a.k.a The Penguinin Fox’s Gotham and his film credits include Cold Comes the Night and Another Earth. He’s signed with Abrams Artists Agency and Untitled Entertainment. Peters, whose extensive resume includes The Wire, Notting Hill, Legacy: Black Ops, and John Wick, is with Stone Manners Salners Agency.