Fox Business Network has re-signed Making Money host Charles Payne to a multi-year deal, announced Brian Jones, President of the network.

“Charles’ ability to identify news-driven investment opportunities has made his show appointment viewing for the business audience,” Jones said. “We’re thrilled to have him continue in his role as host of Making Money, which is the number one program in its timeslot.”

Said Payne, “I am proud to be a part of the best lineup in business television, and excited to continue helping to empower all Americans take control of their financial destiny and identify money-making opportunities in this incredible time of economic growth.”

Payne’s Making Money launched in 2014 and has topped CNBC’s Mad Money with Jim Cramer in the 6 pm ET timeslot in total viewers for 15 consecutive weeks. According to FBN, Making Money has seen a double-digit increase in both total viewers and the 25-54 demo over the past year.

Payne also has been a contributor with the network since its 2007 launch, and frequently appears on Fox News Channel’s Your World with Neil Cavuto, Cashin In, Cost of Freedom, Bulls & Bears and FBN’s Varney & Co.