Exclusive: Musician and former The Voice coach CeeLo Green will wear another hat — that of songwriting talent scout — as part of a new joint venture with Primary Wave Music Publishing.

Primary Wave is providing Green’s new Atlanta-based Octopus Publishing a $5 million facility to sign writers who might develop music hits as well as material for TV productions. Green, a five-time Grammy winner, is also Chief Creative Officer for Primary Wave Entertainment.

The company is best known as the home of music catalogs for writers including Smokey Robinson, Kurt Cobain, John Lennon, Def Leppard, Hall & Oates, Maurice White, Lamont Dozier, and Steve Cropper.

In October it hired former NBC Universal TV Entertainment chairman Jeff Gaspin to drive production of scripted and unscripted TV shows.

“We’re hoping to deploy CeeLo and some of the writers that he signs to work on some of these television shows,” CEO Lawrence Mestel says. “Themes for television shows and cues make a lot of money.”

They could also produce ad jingles, another lucrative business.

But the primary goal is to create hit songs. “That’s the big money,” he says. He calls Green an “enormous magnet” for talent.

Green is already talking to a few writers he wants to sign, although no deals are imminent.

He says that the JV with Primary Wave “reaffirms a bond of business, loyalty, and logic.”